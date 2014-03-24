KiD CuDi Invades Barclays Center, Debuts New Record [VIDEO]

Saturday, March 22 KiD CuDi made his return to New York City on his “Cud Life” Tour. This time he had a few surprises for the Barclays Center crowd, including an unreleased record.

Cudder prefaced the performance with a story about how the track came to be. Though still in its infantile stages, he explained that he came a across a beat he had a while back on his iPad that sparked an idea.

“This song, it’s another one of those classic KiD CuDi song in the essences, stars, and subject matter,” the Wicked Awesome founder said. This lead to an acapella rendition of song that fits the aforementioned description. CuDi is clearly conflicted on the record.

See the footage of KiD CuDi performing his new cut below. Additional clips of the rapper ripping the stage to “Balmain Jeans” from his Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon LP and some guest appearances can be found on the following pages.

