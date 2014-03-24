Styles P ft. Jadakiss & Rocko – “Sour” [LISTEN]

Styles P has been very candid about his affinity for Mary Jane throughout his career, but has of recent he’s been clear on the strand he prefers. That idea birthed “Sour,” a track about weed featuring Jadakiss and Rocko.

Like most records by SP The Ghost, we assumed this came to be after a piff session and an argument like this one. Sonically, the tune is a smooth blend of druggy keys and slowed down trap drums. Rocko’s chorus, which chants “Sour” repeatedly, also adds to the record’s southern feel.

“Sour” will appear on Styles P’s upcoming solo album, Phantom of The Ghost (not Phantom and The Ghost as previously announced) due out April 29. Get lifted to this audible edible below and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram