The LOX – “New York City” [VIDEO]

If you don’t know where the LOX is from by now, you never had a Hip-Hop pass to begin with, so you need not worry about turning it in.

Regardless, Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch are putting on for NYC–Yonkers to be exact–to give their forthcoming Trinity Tour a catchy single to market the cause.

The track is one part Rakim’s “Paid in Full,” one part Pudgee The Fat Bastard’s “Think Big,” which makes for a pure 14kt gold East Coast alm.

Visual wise, the black and white clip is throwback ode to music shows in the early 00s, complete with Bangin’ Candy for every sweet tooth in the mouth.

The LOX (minus Sheek) recently kicked off Styles’ new album with a heatrock named “Sour” and the group (minus Sheek) are slated to appear on 50 Cent’s new album.

You can catch Sheek in the video below in case you were feeling deprived.