Kanye West Is Taking Yeezus Tour To Europe

After Kanye West is through with touring Australia from May 2 to May 11, he’s taking the Yeezus tour to Europe.
The “New Slaves” rapper is extending the European leg to cities across Germany, France, Belgium, Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark and possibly more. The excursion will kick off on June 21 at Montpellier, France and close out in Amsterdam, Netherlands on July 2.
Not to detract from the news, but West is rumored to be working on a new LP. How’s this to happen if he’s touring this much? These are just our thoughts.
It’s unclear if there will be a high profile opener like during the North American leg of shows. More dates may or may not be announced at a later date. ‘Til then, tickets can be purchased at Live Nation.
Peep the itinerary announced thus far below.
June 21, 2014
Arena Montpellier, Montpellier, France
June 23, 2014
Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany
June 24, 2014
Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
June 25, 2014
Paleis 12, Brussels, Belgium
June 27, 2014
Forum – Copenhagen, Denmark
June 29, 2014
Oslo Spektrum – Oslo, Norway
July 01, 2014
O2 World, Berlin, Germany
July 02, 2014
Zigo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
