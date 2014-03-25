Kanye West Is Taking Yeezus Tour To Europe

After Kanye West is through with touring Australia from May 2 to May 11, he’s taking the Yeezus tour to Europe.

The “New Slaves” rapper is extending the European leg to cities across Germany, France, Belgium, Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark and possibly more. The excursion will kick off on June 21 at Montpellier, France and close out in Amsterdam, Netherlands on July 2.

Not to detract from the news, but West is rumored to be working on a new LP. How’s this to happen if he’s touring this much? These are just our thoughts.

It’s unclear if there will be a high profile opener like during the North American leg of shows. More dates may or may not be announced at a later date. ‘Til then, tickets can be purchased at Live Nation.

Peep the itinerary announced thus far below.

June 21, 2014

Arena Montpellier, Montpellier, France

June 23, 2014

Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany

June 24, 2014

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

June 25, 2014

Paleis 12, Brussels, Belgium

June 27, 2014

Forum – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 29, 2014

Oslo Spektrum – Oslo, Norway

July 01, 2014

O2 World, Berlin, Germany

July 02, 2014

Zigo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

