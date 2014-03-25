50 Cent – “Pilot” [VIDEO]

Curtis Jackson has wasted no time cashing in his frequent flyer miles to continue his album campaign above the clouds.

We are barely 24 hours removed from the takeoff of “Pilot,” 50 Cent’s new single which is sure to cause some commotion on the dance floor.

Captain 50 mans the cockpit of a G5 and Eif Rivera once again does the directing as G-Unit airlines invites several vixens to reapply to the Mile High Club. Afterwards in the hanger, the party is resumed with Moët & Chandon for everybody except for the song’s star, who doesn’t drink.

Animal Ambition releases June 3. “Pilot” is available on iTunes now. The future couldn’t be brighter for 50 at the present time.

Grab your aviator lenses and watch 50 ball in the video below.

—

Photo: VEVO