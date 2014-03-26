5 Things We Learned About Future’s Honest LP [PHOTOS]

Future recently touched down in New York City, and on Tuesday evening (March 25) he hosted a private album listening at Epic Records’ New York headquarters.

The Freebandz founder played a number of tracks for an intimate crowd of industry biggies and writers. The songs, all scheduled to live on the rapper’s upcoming sophomore LP (with the exception of one), played in between chats about all things Honest.

He discussed a myriad of subject matters, from features to personal events to production, noting his passion for music and feeling “most at home inside the studio.” While professing his undying love for the craft, he also admitted that he didn’t care whether songs leaked or not. In fact, he’s the one who has to work on not breaking rules and leaking the cuts himself.

Honest just might be worth the wait. From what we’ve gathered, Future’s second studio project exudes diversity, yet possesses enjoyable rap elements like relatable topics and knocking beats. That said, here are five things we learned while briefly listening to the upcoming LP.

Honest descends April 22.

