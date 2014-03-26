Fabolous – “Young OG” [VIDEO]

From Brooklyn, NY to the Persian Gulf, Fabolous takes a first-class flight to Dubai in his video for “Young OG.”

The New York rapper is lapped in luxury as we see him push a Rolls-Royce to explore the city, amid the grandeur of nightlife scenery. Loso later parks the Phantom and moves indoors to perform at a swanky soiree before the Gerard Victor-directed visual cuts into a preview of Soul Tape 3 favorite “Cuffin’ Season,” scheduled to unveil any minute now.

“Young OG” lives on the aforementioned mixtape. Fab’s Way 2: Rise to Power is due out later this year. Peep the cinematography below. Leave your thoughts at the bottom.

—

Photo: YouTube