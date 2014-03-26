De La Soul & J. Dilla – Smell The Da.I.S.Y. Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Hip-Hop fans who have been salivating over the recent De La Soul songs on J. Dilla beats will practically implode when they tune into the group’s Smell The Da.I.S.Y. mixtape.

Entirely produced by the late, great Slum Village affiliate, the project reads like a Hip-Hop lover’s dream on paper. This of course rings true throughout the 11-track effort, which includes previously released records “Vocabulary Spills” and “Dilla Plugged In.” Though De La’s vocals come from fan favorite cuts, it’s refreshing to hear Psdnuos and Dave kick rhymes over Dilla Dawg’s production.

It’s worth noting that Smell The Da.I.S.Y. isn’t the first audible blessing De La Soul’s provided in 2014. On Valentine’s Day the legendary collective released their full discography free of charge. Yes, you read that right.

Stream Smell The Da.I.S.Y. below. Give us your thoughts on the tape in the comments.

Photo: Tommy Boy