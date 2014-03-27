Drake & Rihanna Spotted Partying Solo In London [PHOTOS]

Trouble in paradise? Drake and Rihanna, who’ve been inseparable as of late, were spotted partying solo in separate nightclubs out in London.

Rih Rih went by herself to Tramps, clad in a scanty getup (á la Cleopatra), while her new beau Drake was seen down the road at a different venue. The 27-year old rapper donned a lush fur coat, denim and Timbs (Timberlands for the slang impaired) as he entered the DSTRKT nightclub.

The previous night, Rihanna and Drake were seen together in London at an exclusive afterparty, but on Thursday morning (March 27), the on and off couple were seemingly taking time a part from one another.

Gander at the gallery to catch Drake and Rihanna, solo.

—

Photos: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »