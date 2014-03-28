Beyoncé & Jay Z Perform At Final “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour” Show [VIDEO]

Beyoncé closed a year long chapter in her life last night at the “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour” closer in Lisbon, Portugal. The packed out MEO Arena was treated to a surprise, as Jay Z came out to perform he and his wife’s mega hit “Drunk In Love.”

It’s a movie each time the married couple give a live rendition of the Detail-produced record. But this time was a bit more special, since it marks the end of tour that hit North America, South America, Europe, and Australia during a whopping 132 show journey that began April 2013.

Needless to say the Queen Bey was emotional. “This has been an incredible tour,” she began as tears began to well up. “We started a year ago, and I wanna say this has been such a journey. In the past year, we’ve been through so much together, the Super Bowl, shooting the videos, all of these shows.”

Beyoncé would go on to thank her fans for supporting her throughout the years, as her band backed her. See footage of the songstress and hubby Jay Z performing “Drunk In Love” below. The emotional speech can be seen on the following page.

