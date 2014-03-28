Murda, Murda Slanderville: 15 Shadiest Jay Z Lyrics [LISTEN]

Jay Z is often the topic conversation for an array of reasons, but it was a line aimed at Drake on the “We Made It (Remix)” that most recently sent the Internets into a frenzy. If anything, the diss (if you want to call it that) was a reaffirmation that the Brooklyn native can aim slick lines at rap opponents with the best of them.

Longtime Hov fans are familiar with the MC’s long history of throwing subliminal shots, conspicuous jabs, and the like. But for those who aren’t (or those who enjoy hearing it), we went ahead and listed 15 of our favorites shady lyrics from different points in Jay’s career for your listening pleasure. Needless to say that some bars are more overt than others, but the context of the situations behind the words may have called for that.

In support of Moguldom Studios’ A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z, a documentary that shows rarely seen sides of one of the most highly accomplished MCs to grace Hip-Hop, peep the list on the following pages. Also, be sure to cop the flick that most were afraid to make here.

—

Photo: YouTube

