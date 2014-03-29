Papoose Says He’s Better Than Jay Z & The King Of NY

You gotta give Papoose credit for being confident, and just maybe a little delusional. The Brooklyn rapper claims that he is better that Jay Z and indeed the King of New York rap.

This, is what he told the New York Daily News:

“Nobody is better than me — Jay-Z, nobody,” said Shamele Mackie, better known by the stage name Papoose. “None are more lyrically inclined than me. None of them. I’m definitely the king of New York. I am the greatest out of New York.” “When I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jay Z — I see Papoose,” said the musician, who’s married to Remy Ma, a Grammy-nominated rapper serving time for a 2007 shooting. “More power to him, but he’s not better than me.”

But Pap. who infamously crashed the Hot 97 Summer Jam stage last year, wasn’t finished there.

“My pen game is the most immaculate,” Papoose told the Daily News. “I bring the most to the table on every level, concept, substance.”

In other news, Pap’s wife, Remy Ma, will be released from prison on July 31.

