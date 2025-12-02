Knicks’ Josh Hart Reports $185K In Jewelry Stolen From Luxury SoHo Hotel

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Tyrese already told us that he wears fake watches because he knows that they have the potential to grow legs and come up missing.

Just ask New York Knicks guard Josh Hart who lost $185,000 worth of jewelry during a stay at a luxury hotel in SoHo.

According to the New York Post, in early September, Hart was staying at The Dominick Hotel when a bag containing three watches and some additional jewelry was taken from Hart’s room.

Hart reportedly told investigators that the bag was missing and that the items were worth some $185,000. Police have not released a description of the suspect and there has been no word of an arrest or that the items have been returned to Hart. The case remains active, according to law enforcement officials who spoke with the Post.

The incident reportedly happened during the off season and a full two months before the NBA season was set to start. No word on why the incident is just being released now since the alleged theft occurred in September.

Josh Hart became a Knick in 2023, and it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as one of the team’s most dependable pieces. His blend of toughness, versatility, and nonstop hustle has turned him into the kind of guard who fills whatever gap New York needs on any given night—whether that’s crashing the boards, defending multiple positions, or jump-starting the offense.

Hart’s competitive edge was evident long before he reached the league. At Villanova, he played a major role in the Wildcats’ 2016 national title run, sharing the court with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. That championship bond has followed the trio to the Knicks, where their shared history has added a unique layer to the team’s chemistry.

Since settling into New York, Hart has continued to expand his impact. He broke the franchise record for triple-doubles last season, a testament to how thoroughly he shapes games even when he’s not scoring.

Meanwhile, the Dominick Hotel in SoHo—perched on Spring Street with panoramic views of Manhattan and the Hudson—remains one of the neighborhood’s marquee luxury properties. Its new ownership by a major investment group signals that significant updates to the building could be on the horizon.