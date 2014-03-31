50 Cent Says Jay Z, Lloyd Banks & Fabolous Are The Same Guy [VIDEO]

The Breakfast Club interviewed 50 Cent for the radio show’s debut on Revolt TV. Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Angela Yee sat down with the Queens rapper/mogul to discuss Puff daddy, G-Unit, Animal Ambition and more, including his theory on why Jay Z, Lloyd Banks and Fabolous are the same guy.

Not only does 50 expound on his business qualms with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo, but the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper goes on to compare the three MCs who, arguably, come off as diametrically opposite of one another.

“Jay Z, Lloyd Banks & Fabolous are the same guy,” stated 50 Cent before he goes on to speak on his rapport with Jimmy Iovine, street credibility and much more. Hit the 26:35 mark to catch the quote.

See Part 1 and Part 2 of 50’s interview with The Breakfast Club in the video segments below and on the next page. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom.

