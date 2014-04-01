LeBron James Freestyles Over Jay Z “F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt” [LISTEN]

LeBron James has better bars than most struggle rappers. The NBA superstar dropped a full verse over Jay Z’s “F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt” instrumental, which he calls “Kingdom.”

“Come roll with us cause you know we got it, it’s a damn shame that you ever doubted,” is LeBron’s sanitized hook.

Reports TMZ:

LeBron James’ has finally recorded an entire RAP VERSE (and even laid down the hook) during a private studio session with a friend … and TMZ Sports has the exclusive audio. ‘Bron and his childhood friend Sian Cotton hit up a recording studio in Ohio last summer and busted out a remix of the Jay-Z club banger “F**kwithmeyouknowIgotit.” During the song, which LeBron and Cotton titled, “Kingdom” — James raps about docking his yacht off the coast of France, having “money, cribs and whips” … and most importantly owning TWO NBA CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS! We spoke to Cotton who tells us the two never really planned to record the song — it was a spur of the moment decision made during a gym session. “We were working out together and LeBron said ‘let’s get in the booth.’ I said ‘I’m going tonight’, so he came to the studio.”

Sian Cotton is the same rapper buddy who James is helping give his career a boost, landing him a spot on the NBA2K14 soundtrack.

Compared to the struggle rappers in the game that are eating, King James’ bars actually ain’t half bad. He should keep focused on basketball, though.

Listen to James spit below and let us know what you think of his rap skills in the comments.

Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Sprite