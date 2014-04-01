Future Bigs Up Old School Atlanta Rappers & More With Nardwuar [VIDEO]

In another one of Nardwuar’s many SXSW interviews, Future talked about his love for old school rappers from his beloved hometown of Atlanta, Ga. and host of other things.

The off-kilter interviewer had a laid-back conversation with soon-to-be father and ATL rapper. But a pinnacle moment came when Future Hendrix spoke about his admiration for old school rappers, citing hometown OGs like Kilo, Sammy Sam, MC Shy D, and the Hard Boyz. He also mentioned New York City’s Kool Moe D and Bay Area legend Too Short.

The Southern spitter also went on to discuss his best-loved foods, listing sinful delicacies like crispy wings, good “co’n bread” (his pronunciation, not ours) and late-night cheesecake, before revealing his favorite cartoon of all time – Popeye.

See the lighthearted interview below. Look out for more from Future when Honest hits stores on April 22.

—

Photo: YouTube