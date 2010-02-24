HHWIRED Exclusive: Biggie’s Estate & Faith Evans Hit With “Breach Of Contract” Lawsuit

In the world of Hip-Hop, it seems artist lives make more moves posthumously.

As if the devil was thumbing through his catalog looking for irony, it seems Biggie can’t help but have more money, and even bigger problems.

As of Tuesday February 24, 2010, the law offices of Lowe Law, P.C., in Los Angeles, have moved forward with a lawsuit against Faith Evans, RocDarling, and the Estate of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G” Wallace, with claims of “Breach of Contract” by their clients Kaushi Entertainment LLC and Dro-Entertainment Inc.

The lawsuit seeks over a million dollars and punitive damages.

Rest assure, this isn’t an East-West thing, it’s a Money thing.

In the complaint filed yesterday by Lowe Law, Kaushi and Dro-Entertainment claim that en-route to producing a documentary on the late great Notorious B.I.G, defendant RocDarling failed to comply with a written agreement made with the companies, in which, RocDarling was to provide footage of the late MC for their respective projects.

The footage was approved by written statements provided by Damion Butler, The Director of Biggies Estate, and Faith Evans, The Executor of The Estate. After money was exchanged between the parties, it seems RocDarling has skipped out on the deal, as they have yet to provide footage for the plaintiffs.

While not a fault of his own directly, unfortunately Biggie has to see his name in court papers. Hopefully everything gets sorted out A.S.A.P so our man Biggie can rest again. We still miss you.

Peep the lawsuit below that was given to Hip-Hop Wired by Lowe Law, P.C.

KaushiComplaintFinal

