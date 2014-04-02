Future Announces Honest Tour

Future makes the kind of music that compliments the weather breaking. That could take Honest, due to release April 22, to previously unseen heights, as the rap star announces a 40-date tour to coincide with his sophomore album.

The current king of autotune and croon will hit the road with Rico Love, Que and Bando Jonez beginning May 23 in Milwaukee, Wis. From there, Future will hit marquee cities like Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as smaller locations like Myrtle Beach and Norfolk, before closing out the tour in Canada.

Past hits, choruses, and new singles like “Move That Dope,” featuring Pharrell, Pusha T, and Casino, and “Covered N Money” should have crowds going ballistic each night. And that’s without mentioning the 10 Deep collaborative t-shirt that will be sold at merch stands.

Honest is available for pre-order via iTunes. See when Future will hit a town near you below. Tickets go on sale here Friday, April 4.

May 23 — The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

May 24 — Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA

May 25 — Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

May 26 — The Ambassador – St. Louis, MO

May 27 — Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

May 28 — House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

May 29 — Crofoot – Detroit, MI

May 30 — TBA – Rochester, NY

May 31 — Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

Jun 01 — Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

Jun 02 — Lupo’s – Providence, RI

Jun 03 — Best Buy Theatre – New York,NY

Jun 04 — House of Blues – Boston, MA

Jun 05 — Trocadero – Philadelphia, PA

Jun 06 — RVA Theatre – Richmond, VA

Jun 07 — The Norva – Norfolk, VA

Jun 08 — The Fillmore – Washington, D.C.

Jun 09 — Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

Jun 10 — Amos Southend – Charlotte, NC

Jun 11 — House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

Jun 12 — TBA – Miami, FL

Jun 14 — TBA – Atlanta, GA

Jun 16 — Aqua – Jacksonville, FL

Jun 17 — House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

Jun 18 — Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA

Jun 19 — Southside Music Hall – Dallas, TX

Jun 20 — TBA – Houston, TX

Jun 21 — The White Rabbit – San Antonio, TX

Jun 23 — Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

Jun 24 — The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Jun 25 — Celebrity Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

Jun 26 — The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Jun 27 — Club Nokia – Los Angeles, CA

Jun 30 — Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

Jul 01 — Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

Jul 02 — Crystal – Portland, OR

Jul 03 — Neptune – Seattle, WA

Jul 04 — Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC, Canada

Jul 05 — Encore – Edmonton, AB, Canada

Jul 06 — Flames Central – Calgary, AB, Canada

Jul 07 — Odeon Events Centre – Sakatoon, SK, Canada

Jul 08 — Garrick Centre – Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Jul 09 — Mill City Nights – Minneapolis, MN

Jul 11 — Sound Academy – Toronto, ON, Canada

Jul 12 — L’Olympia – Montreal, QC Canada

Photo: Instagram