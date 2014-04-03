Future Hosts Album Release Party In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Future hosted an album listening party for his new album, Honest, last night in Atlanta at a nightspot called Halo. Plenty of celebrities including Don Cannon, DJ Drama and T.I.’s wife Tiny were in attendance.

Speaking of Tiny, her sidekick Shekinah Anderson is full +1 effect in the spot. No shots.

As for the party itself, Future got into the DJ booth and performed his entire album.

Honest is in stores April 22. Check out the photos in the following pages.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

