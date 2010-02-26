Diddy Reps Deny Robbery At His L.A. Estate

It seems that Yung Berg isn’t the only rapper that is trying to clear his name in regards to a robbery as now you can add Diddy to the list as well.

On Monday (February 22), the internet started buzzing that the Bad Boy mogul had been a victim of a robbery that took place in his L.A. exclusive housing community during that weekend (February 20-21).

According to published reports, the robbery included four suspects that forced their way into a party and robbed attendees at gun point.

According to the L.A. Times, the house that was burglarized is owned by Combs and used to house talent on the Bad Boy roster, but according to Diddy’s publicist Keesha Johnson, that story is far-fetched.

“Mr. Combs is not in any form linked to the house that was robbed in the housing community,” Johnson states, “The reports that you are hearing are completely inaccurate, Sean is not affiliated with the property in any capacity.”

Yvette Gayle, a representative for music label Interscope, also insists the company and its artists are not connected to the property which was robbed:

“As far as we have been able to tell in this short time, we have never owned or rented a house at this address for any purpose.”

Anyone who is on Twitter knows that Diddy is an avid tweeter. And as of press time, there were no robbery related tweets during or after the time of the robbery; although he was promoting his sons guest appearance on the MTV show “Sweet 16”.