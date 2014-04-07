Girl Talk & Freeway ft. Jadakiss – “I Can Hear Sweat” [LISTEN]

The Roc-A-Fella chapter is closed, and it’s pretty quiet for anyone not sitting on The Throne with exception to Freeway. Philly Freezer most recently collaborated with producer Girl Talk on the Broken Ankles EP, from which we receive “I Can Hear Sweat,” featuring Jadakiss.

It’s clear that the Pennsylvania rapper/producer duo are bringing the pain via some gully rhymes and booming sonics. The addition of Jada only enhances the track’s street authenticity.

Look for Broken Ankles to release tomorrow, April 8. Until then, stream “I Can Hear Sweat” below.

