HHWIRED Exclusive: T-Pain Speaks On Shawnna/ Nicki Minaj Comparisons; “Freaknik” [Video]

Former DTP princess and Nappy Boy artist Shawnna is coming under heavy criticism these days.

Since appearing on the Nappy Boy All Stars Vol. 1 Mixtape, which is due to be released on March 7th, the Chi-town bred MC has been accused of “jacking” the rhyme style of Young money princess, Nicki Minaj.

T-Pain, who is heavily criticized for his use of auto-tune, addressed the controversy in an interview stating,

“Shawnna’s flow has not changed; she has been rapping like this for the past 8 years.”

Although the female MC has without a doubt had the sped up type of style made famous by her male counter-part Twista, it’s the more feminine pitch and animated style that seems to throw fans for a loop.

Speaking of T-Pain, the Konvict artist and Nappy Boy CEO is not only signing artists and singing on hooks, the Floridian has also teamed up with Cartoon Network to pay homage to the biggest African American Spring Break tradition in history, Freak Nik.

The animated cartoon, entitled “Freak Nik,” will be a one-hour special that features voiceovers by heavyweights Big Boi, Snoop Dogg, Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, Bootsy Collins, and Cee-Lo.

Also supplying their voices for the animated party are Charlie Murphy, Christopher “Kid” Reid, DJ Drama, DJ Pooh, George Clinton, Kelis, Lil Wayne, Lil Jon, Poo Poo Man, Rick Ross, Sophia Fresh, William “Clip” Payne and Young Cash.

“Back in the ’90s, Freaknik was Atlanta’s version of the ultimate block party,” T-Pain said in a statement. “It was Mardi Gras meets spring break at your crazy cousin’s bachelor party and anything could happen. A decade later, I’m bringing it back for people like me, who didn’t get to experience it the first time around. We’ve recreated Freaknik’s vibe and energy with amazing animation, new music and an all-star cast of characters.”

“Freak Nik” is scheduled to air on Cartoon Network on March 7th.

