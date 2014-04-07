SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Babylon” [LISTEN]

Tomorrow, TDE’s first lady SZA will release her Z EP for mass consumption. With hours to go until the project is available for purchase, the singer offers up one last sample called “Babylon,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

SZA previewed the tune in a conceptual visual. But the final product gives listeners a full scope of the freckled beauty’s concept. K. Dot’s verse, which details insecurities in love amongst other things, brings the song together over the ambient DJ Dahi-produced record.

It’s worth noting that “Babylon” is much different sonically than “Child’s Play” and “Sweet November.” If these cuts are any indication of what SZA is bringing on Z, it could be a very well-rounded body of work.

Stream “Babylon” below. Pre-order it here.

—

Photo: