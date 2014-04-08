Future ft. Kanye West – “I Won” [LISTEN]

Future created tracks with a range of inspirations on his upcoming Honest LP. On one hand, listeners are bombarded by the booming trap jam “Covered N Money,” but on the flip side he debuts a softer single titled “I Won,” featuring Kanye West.

“‘I Won’ is not a love song. It’s just me uplifting women in general,” Future told Pitchfork. That said, he and West are in privileged positions following missteps in past relationships, only to find the women that they hope to be with forever. Both rappers are engaged and are either a father or a father-to-be, and each seems to be absolutely elated about their current position.

Future continued, “I’m giving women the power to treat themselves as a trophy—to show that and know it in yourself and be confident—because when they do that, whoever they’re with is winning. I’m not teaching motherfuckers how to love.”

Stream Future’s “I Won” below. Pre-order Honest via iTunes.

—

Photo: Instagram