Eminem & Rihanna To Perform At 2014 MTV Movie Awards [VIDEO]

It’s hard to believe the 2014 MTV Movie Awards are only days away. While we redundantly debate award show politics and nominees, we can at least bask in the fact that we’ll get to see Eminem and Rihanna take the stage for a live performance of their no. 1 smash hit “The Monster.”

Today, the music network announced that Eminem and Rihanna are making a triumphant return to the Movie Awards stage with one of the hottest collaborations released last year. If you remember, Eminem in 2009 performed a medley of “We Made You/Crack a Bottle” having created one of the most talked about moments in Movie Awards history, while bad gyal RiRi performed one of her signature hits, “Umbrella” alongside Jay Z in 2007.

The 2014 MTV Movie Awards will air this Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. EST in Los Angeles at the Nokia Theater L.A. LIVE.

See below the duo’s official video to their hit tune and let us know –– will you be watching? Weigh in at the bottom.

Photo: AP Photo/Matt Sayles