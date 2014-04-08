Beyoncé Covers Power Issue Of Out Magazine, Discusses Sexuality [PHOTOS]

Of course Out magazine’s poster child for power is none other than the very liberated Beyoncé, whose surprise visual album helped set the tone for her recent feminist campaign.

The gay publication, which has the honor of issuing Bey’s first cover of the year, sat down with the “Drunk in Love” femme fatale to discuss matters like sexuality and gender inequality.

Aside from looking swoon-worthy in pin-up girl attire, a blonde-headed Beyoncé had some jewels to drop about double standards in the music biz.

“There is a double standard when it comes to sexuality that still persists,” B told Out. “Men are free and women are not. That is crazy.”

The 32-year-old mother was referring to the backlash she received for releasing sexually-charged tracks like “Partition” and “Blow.” Yet Yoncé refuses to be placed neatly inside a box. “You can be a businesswoman, a mother, an artist, and a feminist, whatever you want to be‚ and still be a sexual being. It’s not mutually exclusive,” she added

