CLOSE
Home

Dirty Sanchez ft. Joey Bada$$, Rokamouth, & A La Sole – “147” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Art imitates life, or in this case, personal experiences. Pro Era MC Dirty Sanchez offers up a new track titled “147,” featuring Joey Bada$$Rokamouth, and A La Sole after an unfortunate experience with police.

Per Sanchez:

Steez and myself have been stopped by undercover cops countless times in the past. Yesterday was 4/7 and I got stopped by undercover cops again it was just so syncro that it stopped me from dropping this track. So this spliff im smoking as I type this is for you bredrin! Happy late 4/7.

Stream the cut below.

artworks-000076010400-nhx7ry-t500x500

Photo:

dirty sanchez , Joey Bada$$ , listen , rokamouth

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close