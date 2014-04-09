Dirty Sanchez ft. Joey Bada$$, Rokamouth, & A La Sole – “147” [LISTEN]

Art imitates life, or in this case, personal experiences. Pro Era MC Dirty Sanchez offers up a new track titled “147,” featuring Joey Bada$$, Rokamouth, and A La Sole after an unfortunate experience with police.

Per Sanchez:

Steez and myself have been stopped by undercover cops countless times in the past. Yesterday was 4/7 and I got stopped by undercover cops again it was just so syncro that it stopped me from dropping this track. So this spliff im smoking as I type this is for you bredrin! Happy late 4/7.