Celebrities Run Amok During 2014 Coachella Weekend 1 [PHOTOS]

With the first weekend of festivities in the books, the 2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival gave music junkies and celebrity fans the perfect opportunity to take in the best live music on the planet. Many celebrities chose to skip the MTV Movie Awards to enjoy the event’s jam-packed lineup and it did not disappoint.

Headlining act Outkast didn’t exactly woo the crowd with their return but Kendall and Kyrie Jenner as well as Oscar winner Jared Leto were still spotted amongst the concertgoers who got to the witness their first concert in more than a decade.

Retired Black Eye Pea Fergie hung around while Pharrell brought out a host of guests and Puffy and his girlfriend Cassie took in the scene before he took on the stage for himself.

Cash Money stalwart Paris Hilton, Amber Rose and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul also got themselves in the mix for an electrifying show that also featured Drake, Nas and surprisingly to all, Beyoncé.

Check out the gallery to see all the celebrities who turned into weekend warriors these past few days. The forthcoming set will be hard to top.

