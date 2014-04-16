Jay Z & Beyonce Going On Joint Tour This Summer

Jay Z and Beyoncé going on tour together? According to a report, that’s exactly what’s going down, in the form of 20-stadium tour, this summer.

The New York Post reports:

Sources exclusively tell Page Six that hip hop’s royal couple plans to announce a 20-stadium US tour that will start in late June — and that it’s possible the couple could perform in New York on July 4. The two recently wrapped individual tours that supported their latest albums: Jay closed out 52 dates for his “Magna Carta…Holy Grail” in January, while Bey wrapped her “Mrs. Carter Show” tour in March.

That means Carter collaborations like “Drunk In Love,” “Crazy In Love” and “Deja Vu” performed live, as well as their own respective hits. Which means this tour is pretty much already sold out and it hasn’t even been properly announced yet.

Let us know if you plan on attending in the comments.

—

Photo: AP Photo/John Minchillo