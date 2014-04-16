Gucci Mane Negotiating Plea Deal For Less Time Behind Bars

Things may be looking up for rapper Gucci Mane, who’s currently imprisoned on weapons charges that could land him a 20 year sentence. According to Radar, the Brick Squad founder, whose real name is Radric Davis, and his lawyers have asked the judge push the trial back to set up a plea deal.

Doing so would get Gucci a significantly lighter sentence, though no actual numbers have been reported. Documents obtained by the site say that the trial was originally set for April 15.

“The parties believe they may have resolved this matter subject to certain approvals including a meeting with the Court. However, due to various schedule conflicts, counsel have been unable to finalize the matter and given defense counsels respective absence from the jurisdiction over the next week, will be unable to finalize the matter prior to the trial date,” the document said.

Gucci’s pending prison sentence stems from a pair of September 2013 incidents during which he threatened police with a gun.

Stay tuned with Hip-Hop Wired for updates regarding the case. The actual court documents can be read on Radar.

Photo: Cam Kirk