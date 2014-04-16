J Dilla – “Give Em What They Want” [LISTEN]

J Dilla created enough music during his lifetime to readily expect unreleased tracks to drop at any time. Today, we receive a one called “Give Em What They Want” for our collective listening pleasure.

The cut reportedly dates back to the early aughts and features Dilla Dawg popping sh*t like only a Detroit native can. Within moments, it’s clear that the late, great producer/rapper was feeling himself while recording this. Again, listeners will hear that former Slum Village member is a better MC that he often gets credit for.

Dilla co-produced this record with Supa Dave West.

This is actually the title track from the upcoming Give Em What They Want EP, which dons six songs in total and releases on May 6 via Pay Jay Productions. Stream “Give Em What They Want” below.

