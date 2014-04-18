Future ft. Kanye West – “I Won” [VIDEO]

With Honest only days away from hitting retailers, Future shows his softer side in the visual for his follow-up single, “I Won,” featuring Kanye West.

For those keeping tabs, the Atlanta rapper went from efficiently moving that dope to the next natural step of being covered in money. But here, he’s garbed in all white, as he professes his love for his fiancé and the soon-to-be mother of his child, Ciara, on the beach. Of course, the G.O.O.D. Music founder follows suit with ample Kardashian family namedropping to boot.

Neither rappers’ significant other appears in the simple Hype Williams-directed treatment. Future instead provided a little eye candy for those who may not get jiggy with the song’s love sentiments.

Honest officially releases on April 22. Stream the LP guilt-free here, but also be sure to pre-order it via iTunes. Peep the video for “I Won” below.

