CLOSE
Home > Diddy

Puff Daddy Documents Coachella Experience In Short Film [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Let fans/attendees tell it, “vibe” is the only word that properly describes the Coachella aesthetic. At least that’s what we got from the Coachella Thru My Eyes short documentary Puff Daddy, Diddy, or whatever he calls himself these days, shot for Revolt TV.

The festival, which gets larger each year, features three days worth of performances by artists from all genres of music. If anything, this brief flick gives further context to just how many musicians travel to Indio, Calif. each year as performers and/or fans.

The likes of Jay Z, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, A-Trak, Flosstradamus, Tyler, The Creator (who absolutely fanned out during Outkast’s performance), and many more make cameo appearances. And Puff himself of course had to get some camera time as well.

Below you’ll find Coachella Thru My Eyes, a short look at the festival that’ll definitely inspire some to purchase tickets next year.

Photo: Vimeo/Revolt

2014 Coachella Festival , Puff Daddy , Revolt TV , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close