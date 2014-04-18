Puff Daddy Documents Coachella Experience In Short Film [VIDEO]

Let fans/attendees tell it, “vibe” is the only word that properly describes the Coachella aesthetic. At least that’s what we got from the Coachella Thru My Eyes short documentary Puff Daddy, Diddy, or whatever he calls himself these days, shot for Revolt TV.

The festival, which gets larger each year, features three days worth of performances by artists from all genres of music. If anything, this brief flick gives further context to just how many musicians travel to Indio, Calif. each year as performers and/or fans.

The likes of Jay Z, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, A-Trak, Flosstradamus, Tyler, The Creator (who absolutely fanned out during Outkast’s performance), and many more make cameo appearances. And Puff himself of course had to get some camera time as well.

Below you’ll find Coachella Thru My Eyes, a short look at the festival that’ll definitely inspire some to purchase tickets next year.

—

Photo: Vimeo/Revolt