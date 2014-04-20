CLOSE
Lil Boosie Brings Out Jeezy At Louisiana Show [VIDEO]

Lil Boosie has been a free man for a minute now, but his shows are only starting to ramp up. Last night (April 19), Jeezy was a surprise guest at the “Show The World” rapper’s show in Lafayette, La.

Now that I’ve seen Lil Boosie live I will be OK with kicking the bucket now. Not entirely the truth, last night was Lil Boosie’s first Louisiana concert since being released from prison recently. Include Z-Ro, Kevin Gates and Jeezy on that ticket and I was one happy woman. Here’s video of Boosie and Jeezy performing “Better Believe It” live at the Cajun Dome. Lil Boosie TD2CH tour continues to New Orleans tonight.

