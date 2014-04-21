Beyoncé & Jay Z Get Festive During Weekend 2 Of Coachella [PHOTOS]

Coachella 2014 was so nice that Hip-Hop’s favorite couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z, made a second appearance. Much like last weekend, the two superstars could be spotted in the crowd catching the vibes of the annual festival.

Credit the photos to Queen Bey, who posted her latest batch of candid photos on her Tumblr. She’s who captured a soon-to-be iconic flick of her hubby Hov and fellow legend Nas that’s been circulating the Internets all weekend. Other images show the Carters enjoying the show alongside singer Usher and sister Solange Knowles and her son Julez.

Surprisingly, no one took any shots of Jay Z as he performed with Pharrell. Anyways, hit the jump to see the aforementioned photography.

Photo: Beyoncé/Tumblr

