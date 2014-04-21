CLOSE
Gucci Mane & Young Thug – Young Thugga Mane La Flare Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Rappers, it pays to live in the studio. Just ask Gucci Mane, who despite being under the jail for gun charges that could land him a heavy prison sentence manages to co-pilot the Young Thugga Mane La Flare mixtape with Young Thug.

The past and future of Atlanta’s trap music culture connect on 13 tracks in total. This includes the “Hot Boyz (Intro)” that released back in March. The following records aren’t any softer, as the 1017 Bricksquad duo kick some of the filthiest talk you’ll hear this week on wax.

PeeWee Longway and Takeoff of Migos are the sole guest features on the project, which fans can stream and download below. Check it out and be sure to give us your thoughts on Young Thugga Mane La Flare in the comments.

