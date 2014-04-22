This Is Hot 97 Recap: Macaroni Macklemore [PHOTOS]

Monday night’s (April 21) episode of This Is Hot 97 included tidbits of miscellaneous happenings, from rapper visits to last minute birthday planning.

While Cipha jumps at the opportunity to prank Peter Rosenberg when Maino visits the station, Laura finds herself in murky waters as she scrambles to put together an impromptu birthday celebration for award-winning rapper, Macklemore.

Somewhere in the mix, the ever-so-clever Angie Martinez tries to finagle large amounts of capital from her coworkers for her kid’s school candy fundraiser. A little deadpan was last night’s episode, but humorous nonetheless. Peep some highlights in the following pages. See full episode at the end.

Photos: YouTube/Hot 97

