Lil’ Kim Reveals Her Baby’s Gender, Plans Elaborate Shower

Lil’ Kim’s going to have a baby girl, this according to an Instagram post that went up on Easter Sunday.

The pregnant rapper announced her baby-to-be’s gender by posting a “Save the Date” for her May 10 baby shower.

“It’s a Girl!,” read the Queen Bee’s graphic on Instagram, alongside an exciting caption. “Happy Easter everyone !!!! What a perfect day to share this wonderful news with U. The fab @davidtutera [event planner] is throwing my royal baby shower for my lil’ princess 5/10/14!!!”

The former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member is set to celebrate her bundle of joy alongside host and TV personality David Tutera.

Congrats! See the official announcement on the next page.

—

Photo: Instagram

