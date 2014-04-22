Big Sean Performs At White House Easter Egg Roll

Big Sean isn’t having the best month considering he called off his engagement to Glee actress Naya Rivera (not to mention the rumors that he cheated on her with one of her cast mates). However, things are looking up considering that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper graced the stage at the 2014 Easter Egg Roll at the White House yesterday (April 21).

The Detroit native was the special guest of Ariana Grande and they performed her hit song “Right There.”

Props to Big Sean for holding it down at the White House. But considering some of his lyrics (see: his verse on Drake’s “All Me” as a relatively tame example), the conservatives are going to have a field day with this one.

Watch the performance below.

Photo: YouTube