KiD CuDi Covers Inaugural Issue Of FAT MAN Magazine [PHOTO]

FAT MAN magazine went big for their first ever print issue by nabbing KiD CuDi for its cover story. The publication prides itself on admiring “men and women that accomplish whatever they set their minds on,” and the former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate clearly fits the bill.

Models.com spoke with FAT MAN editor-in-chief Simon Rasmussen about why he selected Cudder. Here is his answer:

Kid Cudi represents the creative independent youth. He came from working at the BAPE store on West Broadway where he had his “day-n-nite” hit and now he is featuring in Hollywood movies. We at Fat Man admire men and women that accomplish whatever they set their minds on. Music artists, photographers, models, or any creative talent that gives something to society should be worshipped and Kid Cudi is definitely a creative talent that deserves the attention!

The Copenhagen-based mag’s theme is Fashion, Attributes (aka women) and Things. The inaugural issue covers all bases, and also dons a side-feature on A$AP Nast. FAT MAN magazine is available for purchase now. See the cover below and some images of KiD CuDi and A$AP Nast on the following pages.

—

Photo: FAT MAN Magazine/Van Sarki

