Lil Wayne Sued For Sleeping On The Job

Weezy is getting sued…again. This time an entertainment company is suing Wayne for missing a scheduled performance. In 2008 he was scheduled to perform in the Bahamas at a concert for Red City Entertainment. When he did not show up to the concert, authorities looked for him and found him passed out in the hotel room Red City paid for. The entertainment company also claims they gave Wayne $210,000 up front. They’re suing for $432,000 which includes the cost of the hotel room and expenses for the concert.

Wayne was also sued in 2008 for altering the Rolling Stones’ song “Playing With Fire” without permission. Abkco Music Incorporated owned the rights to the song and sued him and Universal Music Group on charges of copyright infringement and unfair competition. Abkco denounced the song saying his version was “explicit, sexist and used offensive language.” The suit is still pending for an unspecified amount of damages.

Could it be that Weezy was sipping a lil too hard on that Sizzurp? I’m just saying…