Creep Show: 29 People Who Say They Would Finger Iggy Azalea [PHOTOS]

Iggy Azalea trumped the news of her debut album’s release yesterday (April 22) with the shocking revelation that her crowdsurfing days had come to an end at the hands of some of her fans who were junior rapists.

During a promo run at Hot 97, she admitted that guys–and especially girls–made constant attempts to finger her when she dived into the audience.

The Aussie rapper/model even said that she would pick up on some of the pervy ticket holder’s intentions on Twitter weeks before the show happened. And so did Hip-Hop Wired.

After the story broke, reactions varied from people being surprised to humored but there were still some who couldn’t resist admitting that penetentrating “the new classic” would be a dream come true for them. Some even went as far as to say a tongue on the sweaty performer’s juice box wouldn’t be out of the question, either.

Hit the gallery to see at least 29 people who say they would finger Iggy Azalea…and much worse. This amount of sexual struggle is not condoned by anyone riding with HHW and if you know any of the creeps listed, it’s recommended you promptly hit the unfollow button.

—

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com, Twitter

