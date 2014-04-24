Beyoncé – “Pretty Hurts” [VIDEO]

Beyoncé today releases another one of her brilliant pieces of cinematography – this time for “Pretty Hurts,” which lives on her fifth studio project.

“Pretty Hurts,” which supports her surprise 17-track visual album, zooms in on the pressures of body image among women. Mrs. Carter plays her alter ego, Miss 3rd Ward, a contestant who, despite her apparent beauty, battles with a heavy load of insecurities.

The visual release is in conjunction with Bey’s latest accolade – topping TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People In The World” list. Congratulations to the music icon.

See the fresh visual in the video below. Let us know what you think of it in the commments.

Photo: Beyoncé