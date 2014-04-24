Drake Talks Raptors & Toronto Patrotism With Jalen Rose [VIDEO]

Despite that brouhaha with Rolling Stone, it looks like Drake still is doing interviews. The YMCMB rapper was a guest on Grantland and chopped it up with Bill Simmons and Jalen Rose about the repping his city, the Toronto Raptors’ playoff hope and the kicking it in local clubs with the former NBA star.

Drake, who is the Global Ambassador for the Raptors, pointed out that the squad started playing better after trading star player Rudy Gay. “No offense to Rudy, but I think when Rudy went the guys started moving the ball the way they were supposed to and really just shining ,” said Drake. “T. Ross (Terrence Ross) got to get back on the court and really become the player that he is.”

This eight minute long clip is worth watching just to see Jalen Rose name dropping spots in Toronto. Sadly, the lint-rolling debacle, and fondue, was not discussed.

Watch below.

—

Photo: YouTube