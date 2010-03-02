CLOSE
Young Money President Mack Maine Speaks On The Label Status Once Lil Wayne Enters Prison

“He (Lil’ Wayne) has so much music, we have so much music. We have so much talent you know.

We’re gonna live on and its gonna feel like to the consumers like he never left. We deep and we gone hold on strong. We survivors. We got through Katrina, it’s nothing.”

Hip-Hop Wired recently caught up with Cash Money president Mack Maine.

Peep the interview as he discusses the Young Money roster, handling the business operations and his plans for keep the label at the top while Wayne takes his forced vacation.

Wayne is due to turn himself in later today to begin in his one-year jail sentence in Rikers Island.

