Future Covers Spin Magazine’s April Issue [PHOTO]

It’s officially Future season now that his sophomore album, Honest, is in stores just as summer is approaching. And to further promote it, the rap star covers the April issue of Spin magazine.

His new LP was the central part of the conversation, but the rapper also discussed his wife-to-be and the mother of his unborn child, Ciara, collaborating with big artists, and all other things Future related.

There’s also a few interesting tidbits from Organized Noize’s Rico Wade, who is Future’s older cousin. “He was at risk of being in a bad place,” said Wade about his kin’s affinity for trouble at the time. He continued, “I wanted him to stay away from the drugs, the hood. I told him, ‘Don’t do that no more. Don’t be that kind of person. I don’t want you to get locked up and I think you can make a difference.'”

Between the Spin magazine feature and Future’s discussion with journalist Elliott Wilson, fans should have everything they want to know about the rapper. Peep the cover below.

