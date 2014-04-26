50 Cent Discusses G-Unit, Steve Stoute, & More [VIDEO]

The G-Unit talk has long run its course at this point, but everyone wants to know what’s to come of their relationship. That was a large chunk of the conversation that 50 Cent had with Power 99’s DJ Cosmic Kev.

The Queens rapper sang pretty much the same old sold during the conversation. Talks were primarily about Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo. “If they made music that was impressive, and I actually would get on a record if you sent it to me to feature on the record, I would be on the song,” 50 Cent said, though he’d only collaborated under those circumstances and not because they were once friends.

However, 50 was candid in saying that he wouldn’t bail either rapper out if they had financial issues, because they’ve earned wages because of him and he’s opposed to anyone’s entitlement issues. The full audio can be heard below, while the video components are on the following pages.

