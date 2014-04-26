Fabolous – “Cuffin Season” [VIDEO]

Fabolous delivered the Soul Tape 3 late last year, but “Cuffin Season,” an ode to women’s winter month activities, has summer written all over it. That said, REVOLT premiered the Brooklyn rapper’s visual for the cut.

Loso and company invaded New York City’s La Marina for a party. Oddly enough, it’s snowing at the venue, but attendees don’t care, because their libations keep them warm. Watch for a hilarious turn of events at the end, too. Wait, is that Cyn Santana?

Peep the Gerald Victor and Joe Puma co-directed video for “Cuffin Season” below.

—

Photo: Revolt TV