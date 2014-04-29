CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Getting Married This Week?

Leave a comment

Despite what they may say, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian live for attention. But apparently the couple plans to get married privately, this week. 

Says TMZ:

Sources connected with the couple tell TMZ … they already have a marriage license and plan to tie the knot before the week is out.

We’re told it’s strictly on the QT … so much so they got a “confidential” marriage license so no one officially knows.

Based on what we know this will be more like a “courthouse wedding” … but we’re told there is going to be a lavish blow-out later.

They got engaged on Kim’s birthday … October 21.

This news doesn’t necessarily refute Radar Online’s report that KimYe are planning three weddings.

Do you care about any of these shenanigans? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com

Kanye West , kim kardashian

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close