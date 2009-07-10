Cash Money Lawsuit Against DJ Drama Dismissed

Cash Money Records’ case against DJ Drama is officially over. Judge Miriam Cedarbaum threw out the case for “failure to clearly state any case of action upon which relief could be granted.”

Cash Money filed a lawsuit in February against the Aphilliates Music Group, best known for the king of “Gangsta Grillz” DJ Drama, as well as BCD Music Group and Making Moves Entertainment in 2008. Cash Money sued claiming that Lil Wayne’s music was being created and illegally distributed through mixtapes. It particularly centered on DJ Drama’s Dedication series, the Happy Father’s Day mixtape and Frank Nino’s When the North and South Collide. Despite the suit, Drama has continued to deny any tension between himself and Wayne:

“This is not a case of Lil Wayne vs. DJ Drama. Me and Wayne are good.”

In 2008 Wayne made a statement summing up his feelings about DJs in an interview with Foundation magazine:

“Fawk you if you a mixtape DJ. I’m dong Lil Wayne. I’m against mixtapes, anti-mixtape dude. I don’t know no mixtape DJs.”

However, he quickly changed his tune after the statement was released and called into DJ Drama’s Shade 45 radio show to show to explain:

“First off, I didn’t mean to disrespect no DJs, no mixtape DJs, whatever kind of DJ you is, with no kind of disrespect, especially given the fact that me and Drama, me and Khaled, me and my homeboy Raj Smoove from New Orleans, we all get it in and do the mixtape thing. Given that fact right there, things are blown out of proportion. I meant every single word I said, but I Fawk with every DJ I Fawk with, but this Empire ni**a, I don’t Fawk with him. For all DJs, just letting y’all know, that whole Shyte was meant for that Empire ni**a. I don’t Fawk with him. This ni**a puts out a CD on me every month. I couldn’t even tell you what he looks like.”

Wayne was of course referring to DJ Empire, the man responsible for The Drought Is Over mixtape series. Despite his claims that his diss was for Empire, he was not included in the law suit. Cash Money head and brother to rapper Birdman, Ron “Slim” Williams made a statement saying:

“It’ll cost more for me to sue him and it’s not worth it.”

Cash Money has until September 9th to re-file the complaint if they wish to pursue the case further. If not, the case will be closed and final.